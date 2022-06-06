Capital Research Global Investors Sells 165,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $125,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,482 shares of company stock worth $544,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.