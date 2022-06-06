Capital Research Global Investors Grows Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,329,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $129,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CCCS stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
