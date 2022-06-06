Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Globant were worth $157,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Globant by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 776,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,959,000 after buying an additional 316,797 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 311.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after buying an additional 256,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $198.84 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

