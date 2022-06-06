Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.42% of Barrick Gold worth $142,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.68 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

