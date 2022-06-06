Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.01% of Azul worth $167,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Azul by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.