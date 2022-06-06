Capital Research Global Investors Has $152.70 Million Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 223.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.68% of ON worth $152,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $21.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

