Capital Research Global Investors Has $148.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.47% of Dollar Tree worth $148,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dollar Tree by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

