Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Confluent were worth $147,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,059 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Confluent by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $8,347,919.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $575,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 273,269 shares worth $9,408,389. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.