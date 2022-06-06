Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Confluent were worth $147,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 1,727.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 586,059 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 538,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Confluent by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
