Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,912,600 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.90% of Extreme Networks worth $139,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 364,032 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,581,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

