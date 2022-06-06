Capital Research Global Investors Buys 772,090 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.25% of Bandwidth worth $130,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

