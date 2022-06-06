Capital Research Global Investors Has $133.58 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,546,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,871 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $133,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coupang by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,845,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

