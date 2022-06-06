Credit Suisse AG Purchases 172,380 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $94.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.