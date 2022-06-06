State Street Corp Sells 310,160 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Arconic worth $180,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,132,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 175,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

