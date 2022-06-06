Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.68% of Valvoline worth $180,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $39,767,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Valvoline by 96.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $15,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

