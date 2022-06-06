State Street Corp Acquires 485,350 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,350 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.85% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $182,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

