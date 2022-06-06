Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Aramark worth $183,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

