State Street Corp Lowers Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $184,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 191.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.65 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

