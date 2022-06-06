The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $185,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

