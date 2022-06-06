State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $186,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Essent Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

