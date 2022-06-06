Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.46% of Curtiss-Wright worth $188,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $142.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $779,775. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.