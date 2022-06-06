State Street Corp Sells 1,119,294 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,119,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $188,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of VALE opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.