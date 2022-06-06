State Street Corp Has $191.09 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.44% of Medpace worth $191,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Medpace by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Medpace by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.48.

Medpace stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

