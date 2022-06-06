State Street Corp Sells 907,898 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 907,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.82% of Murphy Oil worth $194,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,065 shares of company stock worth $11,906,252. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.