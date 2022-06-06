State Street Corp Has $195.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $195,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $2,951,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 307.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

AYI stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.47 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

