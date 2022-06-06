Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Concentrix worth $195,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $159.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average of $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.