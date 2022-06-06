State Street Corp Raises Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 843,369 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.36% of Macerich worth $197,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

