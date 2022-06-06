Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIMC opened at $40.81 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

