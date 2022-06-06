State Street Corp Has $204.83 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,883,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Janus Henderson Group worth $204,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,245,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 309,750 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 500,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,967,481 shares of company stock worth $64,903,060. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

