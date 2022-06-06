State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Littelfuse worth $194,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.