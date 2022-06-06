State Street Corp Buys 103,622 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.98% of Diodes worth $196,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.76 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

