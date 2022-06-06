Centiva Capital LP Makes New $668,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

