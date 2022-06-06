910 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $834.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.17. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.