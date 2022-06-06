Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,198 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 370,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 131,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

