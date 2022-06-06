Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

