Centiva Capital LP Has $594,000 Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,378,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
