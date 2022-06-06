Centiva Capital LP Invests $507,000 in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVNAU opened at $10.07 on Monday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

