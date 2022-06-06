Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,489,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.79 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

