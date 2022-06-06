2,596 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Middleby by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

