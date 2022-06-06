Centiva Capital LP Sells 41,900 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Pine Technology Acquisition worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 58.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 639,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 18.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 263,396 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $14,774,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,519,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,850,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PTOC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.