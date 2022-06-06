Centiva Capital LP Takes $476,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.
NYSE:CMI opened at $211.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.50. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $265.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.
Cummins Profile (Get Rating)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.