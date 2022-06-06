Centiva Capital LP Takes $468,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

