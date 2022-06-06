Centiva Capital LP Sells 595,665 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,665 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.10% of MoneyGram International worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

