Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCP stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

