Centiva Capital LP Has $462,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 79,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Eaton stock opened at $140.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

