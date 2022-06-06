Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

