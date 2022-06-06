940 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $334.77 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.39 and its 200-day moving average is $459.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

