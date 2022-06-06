Centiva Capital LP Has $645,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

ALSN opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

