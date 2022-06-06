Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 781,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 916.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 610,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,093,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

