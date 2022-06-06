Centiva Capital LP Sells 369 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth $117,011,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coherent by 6,515.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

COHR stock opened at $271.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average is $264.12. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

