Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.32 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

